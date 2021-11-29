Watch
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell's Dearborn office vandalized

Alex Brandon/AP
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., center, speaks accompanied by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., left, and Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., during a news conference on healthcare, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Washington. Democrats will call on President Donald Trump to drop his lawsuit and work with Democrats to lower prescription drug costs and expand healthcare coverage. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Debbie Dingell
Posted at 5:22 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 17:22:21-05

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A spokesperson for Congresswoman Debbie Dingell confirms that her Dearborn office was broken into and vandalized.

Dingell's spokesperson, Mackenzie Smith, released the following statement regarding the incident.

“Today, Congresswoman Dingell’s Dearborn office was broken into and vandalized. The Dearborn Police Department responded immediately after notification, and the United States Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation. Team Dingell staff members are safe and were not physically present in the office today given a previous fire in the building. The Dearborn office at 19855 W Outer Drive will remain physically closed as the investigation continues.”

