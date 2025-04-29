Construction could begin soon on planned Chick-fil-A in Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Chick-fil-A said they hope to begin construction soon on a planned Downtown Detroit location near Campus Martius Park.

The company announced plans in February 2024 to open a location in Downtown Detroit. A Bedrock spokesperson at the time said the restaurant was set to open in May or June 2024.

However, because the location is going to be in the First National Building, we're told that adjustments had to be made to the construction timeline as it is in a historic district.

"We’re excited to serve Guests in downtown Detroit with our future licensed restaurant, Chick-fil-A First National Building (660 Woodward Ave.). We look forward to commencing construction soon and sharing an opening date, once confirmed," Chick-fil-A said in a statement to 7 News Detroit.

Bedrock requested in May 2024 a certificate of appropriateness from the Detroit Historic District Commission for exterior modifications to the First National Building.

According to the documents, the proposed changes include the addition of a new exterior door, an accessible ramp and new signage.

The Detroit Historic District Commission staff report showed a proposed rendering of the changes. You can see it below.

Chick-fil-A in Detroit Historic District Commission report

According to documents submitted, the staff had no issues with the proposed plan and recommended the commission issue the certificate.

In June 2024, the commission approved a certificate of appropriateness for the changes proposed by Bedrock.

The location in Detroit will be a licensed restaurant. Other licensed Chick-fil-A locations in Michigan include one at the Detroit Medical Center and one at Detroit Metro Airport.

The restaurant chain has been expanding across Michigan over the past few years and recently opened its first restaurant in Auburn Hills. Hartland Township also recently approved Livingston County's first Chick-fil-A location.

Watch below: Hartland Township approves Livingston County's first Chick-fil-A location

Hartland Township approves Livingston County's first Chick-fil-A location

Many national restaurant chains have been moving into Downtown Detroit over the past couple of years. Chipotle and Dunkin' have opened locations. Bedrock also recently announced plans to open CAVA, a fast-causal Mediterranean restaurant – inside its building at 636 Woodward Ave. this summer.