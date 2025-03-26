Consumer losses due to fraud up 25%: The psychology behind how scammers are getting your money

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tanjai Green told 7 News Detroit that in her eyes, online scamming is more prevalent than ever.

"They’re scamming us, they’re scamming elderly people, all the time, I think it’s horrible," said Green.

VIDEO: ‘Ruined my life.’ Woman out life savings after scammer pretends to be NCIS actor

‘Ruined my life.’ Woman out life savings after scammer pretends to be NCIS actor

According to Green, the scams have impacted herself, and friends, these past couple years. For Green specifically, it was a scam from a money transferring app that pulled money out of her bank account.

She said that when she tried to get her money back, the money transferring app company sent her a chain of never ending emails.

"Every two or three days, I would get an email, the email would request the same information: my ID, my password, log-ons," said Green. "But if you read at the bottom, it would say a different name."

Years later, Green said that she still has not gotten her money back.

Her story is one of the thousands from across the United States.

In fact, new data from the Federal Trade Commission shows that consumers lost $12.5 billion due to fraud in 2024, a 25% increase from 2023.

Dr. Peter Lichtenberg specializes in the psychology of how scammers are able to target older adults and persuade them to part with their money. He said that recently, scammers' tactics are evolving, they are searching for vulnerability.

"There’s a special class that are targeting older adults," said Lichtenberg. "Being retired, maybe having some disabilities yourself, maybe having some anxiety, or depression."

When asked the best way to approach someone you believe is being scammed, Lichtenberg said, "Such an important thing. How do you have this conversation? One thing is, you can’t just tell them; unfortunately, that never works."

According to Lichtenberg, it's important to "build a bridge" with someone you're worried is being scammed. Ask them questions about what they think is happening before you simply tell them they're being fooled. In other words, listen to their side of the story and search for the reason behind why they may believe the scammer.

"You have to understand why it is important," explained Lichtenberg.

He also said that it is important for everyone to have a person they can talk about money with.

In lieu of the rise in scamming, large banking corporations such as Chase provide customers with best practices to safeguard their money.

You can find their list of resources here.

They also provide a list of tips for romance fraud scams specifically:

