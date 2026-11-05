Consumers Energy, DTE sue to block Michigan's new voter-approved 'Money out of politics' campaign law

(WXYZ) — Consumers Energy and DTE filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday challenging the new Michigan Campaign Finance Act passed by voters on Tuesday.

The Michigan Campaign Finance Act, also known as the "Money out of politics" proposal, blocks Michigan's biggest utilities and their associated political action committees from participating in Michigan's political process through campaign contributions.

The group of gas and electric utilities argues the ban is a First Amendment violation of their free speech and unfairly targets them. They also argue the ban is a violation of the 14th Amendment.

They are asking a judge to stop the enforcement.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's previous report below:

Proposal 2 approved by Michigan voters. Here’s what happens next

The case is in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan, Southern Division.

Supporters say the measure will help reduce the role that major corporations, including utilities such as DTE Energy and Consumers Energy, play in state politics.

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy has already filed a lawsuit challenging portions of the initiative, arguing that two provisions violate First Amendment protections.

