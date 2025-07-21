OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Drivers will need to be ready for a busy bridge over I-696 to close for the next month. The Coolidge Highway bridge will fully closed to drivers, starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 21, at the border of Oak Park and Huntington Woods.

Watch the full report from Brittany Toolis:

Coolidge Highway bridge will be closed to drivers for the next month for construction

People who use the Coolidge Bridge to get over 696 are not excited about the few extra turns they will be making for the next few weeks. They say that using the work-around and relying on the service drivers will add a significant amount of time to their morning commutes.

WXYZ

"With the freeway being closed and other roads being closed more people are on the service drive, which makes it more traffic and people don't know how to merge," said Charnethia Mitchell, a Warren resident who works in Oak Park. "It's annoying at times."

WXYZ

Not being able to commute right across, having to make a U, and all of these other diversions often take time out, so I have to get up that much earlier," said Barron Harris, who also works in Oak Park.

MDOT says it's shutting the bridge down for repairs. This is all part of the wider $275 million Restore the Reuther project. This Coolidge Bridge closure is in phase 2 of the project. This phase rebuilds a 9.5-mile stretch of I-696 between Lasher Road and I-75. Coolidge Bridge is one of 60 bridges getting some improvements.

WXYZ

"It’s ok. It’s for the better the roads are terrible so it’s a good thing. It’s just inconvenient for a few minutes," said Andrea Jackson, who works in Oak Park.

WXYZ

"I try to stay excited for one day when the roads are going to be nice and smooth, and that's the day you go 'wow this is amazing', but until then obviously it sucks. It’s inconvenient," said Berkley resident Sean ill.

The bridge is expected to open back up in late August. These service routes are going to be crowded; MDOT suggests trying to find whichever way around this works best for you. It may take some trial and error.

WXYZ

Drivers are advised to take the Service Drive crossover bridges, which are near the bridge. Ali Hoxie has a full breakdown in the video at the top of this article.