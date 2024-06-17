Cooling centers open as early season heat wave hits Metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Get ready for a heat wave, Metro Detroiters. With Father's Day in the rearview mirror, we're crossing over into the hottest stretch of June days in the Detroit area since 2012. According to our meteorologists, almost every day this week early will have a heat index of 100° - 105° due to the high humidity anticipated.

While this heat can be fun for summer activities like going to the beach or getting ice cream, it's important to stay hydrated and find ways to cool off during a heat wave like this.

Below is a list of cooling centers opening this week in preparation for this heat wave, in alphabetical order by city.

Dearborn Heights

Caroline Kennedy Libraruy, 24590 George Street

10 a.m.-9 p.m., June 17-20 (closed June 19 for Juneteenth holiday)

10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 21-22

John F. Kennedy Library, 24602 Van Born

10 a.m.-8 p.m., June 17-20 (closed June 19 for Juneteenth holiday)

10 a.m.-5p.m. June 21-22

Richard A. Young Recreation Center, 5400 McKinley

7 a.m.-9:30 p.m., June 17-20 (closed June 19 for Juneteenth holiday)

7 a.m.-7:30 p.m., June 21

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 22

Detroit

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue (M-F, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Dr. (M-F, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers (M-F, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Farmington Hills

Costick Activities Center, located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road, between Middlebelt and Inkster roads.

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. June 17-19, June 21-23; 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. on June 20.

Howell

Salvation Army, 503 Lake Street

9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-3 p.m., June 17-20

Oak Park

Oak Park Community Center, 14300 Oak Park Blvd.

8 a.m.-10 p.m., June 17-18

Pontiac

Ruth Peterson Senior Center, 990 Joslyn Avenue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., June 17-18, June 20-21 (closed June 19)