Corewell Health limiting pediatric unit visitors at 3 hospitals due to rise in respiratory illnesses

(WXYZ) — Corewell Health announced that it is now limiting the number of visitors at pediatric units for three of its hospitals in Southeast Michigan due to an increase in respiratory illnesses.

Corewell says only two visitors will be allowed at the bedside during the day and one overnight at pediatric units at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospitals in Dearborn, Royal Oak and Troy.

The restrictions are for patients under 21 in the pediatric inpatient units and emergency centers.

Corewell recommends the following actions to help prevent the spread of illness:

