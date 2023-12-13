Watch Now
Corewell Health limiting pediatric unit visitors at 3 hospitals due to rise in respiratory illnesses

Posted at 9:39 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 09:39:01-05

(WXYZ) — Corewell Health announced that it is now limiting the number of visitors at pediatric units for three of its hospitals in Southeast Michigan due to an increase in respiratory illnesses.

Corewell says only two visitors will be allowed at the bedside during the day and one overnight at pediatric units at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospitals in Dearborn, Royal Oak and Troy.

The restrictions are for patients under 21 in the pediatric inpatient units and emergency centers.

Corewell recommends the following actions to help prevent the spread of illness:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19.
