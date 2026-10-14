DETROIT — Cornerstone Schools is celebrating innovation and creativity with the unveiling of Michigan’s first Verizon Innovative Learning Labs at Adams-Young Middle School on Detroit’s west side.

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Cornerstone Schools unveils Michigan’s first Verizon Innovative Learning Labs in Detroit

School leaders, students and Verizon representatives gathered Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the new learning space, which is designed to give students hands-on access to emerging technologies, including augmented reality, 3-D printing and robotics.

“Technology, it's a very good thing. It's the future right now,” said Skylar Parrish, a student at Adams-Young Middle School.

The lab and its equipment were made possible through Verizon as part of an initiative aimed at expanding access to technology and innovation in local communities.

“So that students really have limitless possibilities to become creators, thinkers, and innovators,” said Brianna Fritz, head of government and community affairs for Verizon in Michigan.

Fritz said the program also helps introduce students to skills that can prepare them for high-paying jobs in the future.

“Technology is always going to change. It's always going to evolve, and if you can find an opportunity to get paid to learn new things as part of your job, I think that's a win-win,” Fritz said.

Principal Artina Tyus said the new lab is a major upgrade from the school's previous technology space.

“It was really small with just like regular computers and not much technology integrated,” Tyus said.

Tyus said interest in technology has grown significantly since the introduction of the Verizon lab.

“Everyone wants to be in the tech team. Our tech team is now exceeding 30 students,” Tyus said.

Students are already using the technology to learn skills such as coding and wiring.

“The more you do it, the more you'll understand it just like normal schoolwork. The more study, the more you do, the more you learn,” said Lorenzo Mullen, a student.

Cornerstone officials said Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy and Cornerstone Washington-Parks Academy were also selected to receive Verizon Innovative Learning Labs.

