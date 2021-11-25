Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Beaumont Dearborn to receive additional help amid the surge in COVID-19 cases

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
COVID-19
Posted at 8:13 AM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 08:13:16-05

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — The federal government is sending in reinforcements to help fight the fourth surge of the pandemic.

The Department of Defense is sending 44 more healthcare workers to two hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state.

Michigan has one of the highest case rates in the country with the state reporting more than 17,000 new infections over the last two days.

One of those hospitals receiving extra help is Beaumont Dearborn, a hospital that is currently up 100 patients from last week.

The request is for nurses, respiratory therapists, and physicians and they're set to arrive next week

It's a serious situation to be in and one that health officials predicted could happen back in September.

Now, it's a reality with nine hospitals across the state at full capacity.

“These hospitals are at capacity. They are experiencing caseloads that are significant, not just covid cases but other cases as well,” Director of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Elizabeth Hertel said.

“Our teams are so burned out and struggling to keep up with the amount of patients coming through the emergency rooms, and the difference now is just the level of their sickness is so much greater in severity,” President of Beaumont Dearborn David Claeys added.

These reinforcements will allow Beaumont Dearborn to take care of more patients in both the emergency room and hospital.

They're set to receive 22 nurses, respiratory therapists, and physicians early next week after having a 200% increase in covid patients since September.

Beaumont Dearborn is the only hospital in Metro Detroit to receive this much-needed help.

“Our infectious disease doctors feel that the COVID patients will exceed the surge from last year," Claeys said.

But this help is far from enough—falling well short of the 150 workers initially requested by the state's hospital association.

"There are and have been very serious circumstances in Michigan at different times over the past 20 months and I would say that this is one of those times," Senior Vicepresident at the Michigan Health and Hospital Association Laura Appel said.

The state says there's a long list of hospitals requesting help, but right now there is not much else they can do.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub