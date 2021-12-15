Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 fight: MDHHS urges booster to start New Year off right

items.[0].image.alt
COVID-19 Vaccine
US plans to require COVID-19 vaccine for foreign travelers
vaccine
Posted at 3:12 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 15:12:57-05

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging Michiganders to get their boosters to start the New Year off right.

If it has been six months after your first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose.

Michigan Monday reported 11,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over a 2-day period. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,408,189.

MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says in a press release, “Now is the time to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you are eligible. We need you to take responsibility and do your part to end this pandemic.”

If you are a Michigander ages 16 and 17 you can now receive a Pfizer booter and those over 18 can choose whichever booster they prefer. According to MDHHS, it’ll take about two weeks to receive full protection after you get the booster dose.

When getting your booster, make sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record to any vaccine provider. You can find a booster site at www.VaccineFinder.org. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, head over to www.Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub