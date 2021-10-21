370 of Beaumont's 33,000 employees suspended over missing vaccine deadline, 70 more resign

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health System says 370 of its employees have been suspended for not meeting the company's COVID-19 vaccine deadline. Another 70 employees have resigned after choosing not to get vaccinated.

Beaumont says this represents 1 percent of their 33,000 employee workforce.

You can read the full statement below:

We are very pleased to report the vast majority of Beaumont employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19. We know the vaccine is safe, effective and saves lives. Approximately 1 percent of our workforce, or 370 of our 33,000 employees, has been suspended for not meeting our COVID vaccine requirements before our deadline. We hope that those 370 employees will choose to get vaccinated and return to work soon. If they choose to not meet our vaccine requirements by Nov. 16, their employment will be terminated. Approximately 70 employees have resigned because they have chosen to not get vaccinated. Mark Geary, Beaumont Health Head of Communications

