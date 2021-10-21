Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine

Actions

370 of Beaumont's 33,000 employees suspended over missing vaccine deadline, 70 more resign

items.[0].image.alt
Beaumont Health
beaumont.jpeg
Posted at 7:09 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 19:09:35-04

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health System says 370 of its employees have been suspended for not meeting the company's COVID-19 vaccine deadline. Another 70 employees have resigned after choosing not to get vaccinated.

Beaumont says this represents 1 percent of their 33,000 employee workforce.

You can read the full statement below:

We are very pleased to report the vast majority of Beaumont employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19. We know the vaccine is safe, effective and saves lives. Approximately 1 percent of our workforce, or 370 of our 33,000 employees, has been suspended for not meeting our COVID vaccine requirements before our deadline. We hope that those 370 employees will choose to get vaccinated and return to work soon. If they choose to not meet our vaccine requirements by Nov. 16, their employment will be terminated. Approximately 70 employees have resigned because they have chosen to not get vaccinated.
Mark Geary, Beaumont Health Head of Communications

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub