Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine

Actions

All Michigan adults aged 16 & up will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 14:04:47-05

Michigan announced Friday that all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

Related: Here's when you're eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22, when 50- to 64-year-olds can begin getting shots under a previous announcement. Two days later, March 24, a federally selected regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit's Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses a day for two months.

“The safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family and others from the virus," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “It will help the country get back to normal and help the economy.”

The U.S. is expecting to have enough doses for adults by the end of May, but Biden has warned the process of actually administering those doses will take time. As of Wednesday, about 22% of Michigan's 16-plus population had been fully or partially vaccinated.

Related: White House, state to open regional COVID-19 vaccination site at Ford Field

The state health department said it may take “several weeks” beyond April 5 for everyone who wants the vaccine to get an appointment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub