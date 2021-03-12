Here's when you're eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan announced Friday that it was expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone aged 16 and up starting on April 5, about a month ahead of the goal announced by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

With that, the White House and the State of Michigan have partnered to open a new major community vaccination site at Ford Field in Detroit with the goal to administer 6,000 COVID-19 shots per day.

It's going to be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination pilot program. The goal is to provide 5,000 vaccinations a day on-site and another 1,000 a day through the mobile option. It will open on March 24.

The state updated its COVID-19 vaccination timeline. Currently, those who are ages 50 and up with chronic health conditions can get a vaccine. It will expand to everyone 50 and up on March 22. Also on March 22, people between the ages of 16-49 with disabilities and pre-existing conditions.

Check out the updated timeline below.

March 8 - 50-64 with disabilities or pre-existing conditions or caregivers of children with special health care needs

March 22 - All people between the ages of 50-64 or people 16-49 with disabilities or pre-existing conditions

April 5 - All people ages 16-49

The state began vaccinating healthcare workers first in December 2020, and then expanded it to long-term care residents. To start the new year, people who were aged 75 and up and others like teachers, first responders, corrections staff and more were able to get vaccinated. That then expanded to those between the ages of 65 and 74, before expanding once again to the people ages 50-64 with pre-existing conditions.

The state did say that it is anticipated it may take several weeks after April 5 for everyone who wishes to get a vaccine to have an appointment.

