Concerns with herd immunity through vaccines as some refuse to get the shot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — "My pastor calls it the 'plandemic,' said Dawn Gaylor who is against receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. "He says we are in the end of times right now. If you read Revelations in the Bible, it's all headed that way."

Gaylor is one of a number of people in Michigan and across the country who, for a number of reasons, is against receiving any of the vaccines that public health experts say is needed in the fight against COVID-19.

"They want to see how compliant we are," Gaylor told 7 Action News. "I never even quit hanging around my friends."

"I just believe it's too soon," said one man, who asked that we not use his name, about how soon the vaccines were rolled out. "Too many unanswered questions and so many things are inconsistent."

Only time will tell if Governor Gretchen Whitmer and public health officials see a herd immunity across the state with at least 70% of Michigan residents, age 16 and older, getting the vaccine.

"It's one of the most effective vaccines we've ever had," said Dr. Arnold Monto, Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan, who is chair of the FDA Advisory Committee on COVID vaccines. "We were totally surprised by how effective it is. And now it's been used in millions and millions of people all over the world with, basically, no side effects. It's been quite safe."

Still, Gaylor said she doesn't even doubt the use of "nanotechnology" and tiny computer chips being injected with the vaccine.

"They're trying to scare you," Gaylor said.

"How in the world would we do this?" said Dr. Monto. "There are all sorts of weird and wonderful theories that people can believe or not believe. And for people who want to believe conspiracy theories, there's not a whole lot we can do because they won't believe common sense."

Horger said she just wants to see the results of more research. Until then, she said, "We still follow the normal precautions, we wash our hands and we do sanitize."

