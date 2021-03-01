Livonia announces 2,500 COVID vaccine appointments for residents 65 and up

The City of Livonia said it is taking vaccine appointments for residents only who are 65 and older.

The new, limited appointments can be made at VaccinateLivonia.org or by calling (734) 466-2019 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Eligible residents are encouraged to register online.

In all, there are 2,500 appointments that can be made with vaccinations beginning March 2 through March 5.

“Our Vaccinate Livonia program has been an incredible success thus far,” said Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan. “We are excited to continue to offer opportunities for Livonia residents age 65 or older to be vaccinated at our shot-a-minute clinic at the Livonia Civic Park Senior Center. I want to again thank Livonia Fire & Rescue and our entire team at City Hall for their tireless service of our residents.”

For more information, visit the FAQ page.