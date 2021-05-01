Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine

Actions

State vaccination total doesn't count those who got vaccine out of state

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 9:51 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 21:51:52-04

(WXYZ) — "Here’s my vaccination card,” said Farmington resident Jeff Taylor as he showed his card, which reflected 2 doses of Pfizer.

"It was a nice feeling that we had it done,” said Brian Giles of Canton, who got vaccinated along with his wife Betsy.

Taylor has been fully vaccinated since April 10. Brian Giles has been vaccinated since April 7.

However, according to Michigan's COVID 19 vaccine database, neither of them has had a single shot.

Back in March, vaccines were limited. Many Michiganders like Taylor and the Giles struggled to find appointments in the state, so instead, they found them elsewhere.

“We tried, we looked and searched and then we heard of people going to Ohio,” Taylor said. “It was about an hour and 40-minute drive so really not too bad.”

Taylor drove to Defiance Ohio, and Giles went to a clinic at the Lucas County Rec Center just outside of Toledo. A short drive across the border from Monroe County, it’s a clinic that many in Michigan relied on.

“I do know individuals did go down to Lucas County especially, (but) I don’t know a number,” said Bridget Huss, Personal Health Director with the Monroe County Health Department.

Huss says those out-of-state vaccinations won’t show up in Michigan’s vaccine registry, which the governor is now using as a measurement to reopen the State.

Huss is now spreading the word, asking anyone who went out of state to bring their vaccination card to their local health department or to their doctor, so it can be added to the system.

“Once it's in the system, it will count towards our local numbers and state numbers,” Huss said. "It’s important to get the word out because I'm assuming people don’t all know to do that.”

With Michigan getting closer to reopening, every vaccine counts. Now it’s up to the residents who were missed, to make sure they're counted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub