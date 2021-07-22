Delta variant not the dominant strain of coronavirus in Michigan, but expect that to change

(WXYZ) — The Delta variant of the coronavirus is in Michigan but is not yet the dominant strain, according to MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Related: MAP: Search COVID-19 Variants of Concern by county across Michigan

Speaking to 7 Action News This Morning, Hertel said that the state knows the variant is present in Michigan and has been sequenced, but it is not the prevalent variant.

"We anticipate that to happen just as it has everywhere else," Hertel said.

The Delta variant currently makes up about 83% of the United States' new coronavirus infection, and it comes as states struggle to meet herd immunity goals.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 71 cases of the Delta variant in Michigan, 13 cases more than there were on Tuesday morning.

There are five in Oakland County, three in Macomb County, two in Livingston County and two in Detroit.

"The rate of vaccination plays also a role here," Dr. Hassan Dakroub, an infectious disease consultant at Beaumont, said. "Being vaccinated up to, I think 60%, plays a big role in preventing this delta variant or minimizing the effect."

In metro Detroit however, multiple counties fall under 50% of the population fully vaccinated.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.