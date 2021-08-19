Delta variant responsible for 99% of tests sequenced in Michigan over last 4 weeks

(WXYZ) — Concerning data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows more of what health officials have been warning against.

The delta variant is surging through Michigan's unvaccinated population, putting communities at risk.

A little more than a week ago, Michigan had 340 cases of the delta variant. That number is now up to 740.

On top of that, officials say 99% of the COVID-19 test samples available for sequencing are the delta variant.

Half of Michigan's counties are in the red zone, meaning high transmission, and the 20-29 age group is fueling the surge.

On Wednesday, the state reported nearly 2,690 new cases of COVID-19, an average of 1,345 per day.

"We are now over 100 cases per million people, which is 600% more than when we were at our June 26 low," Sarah Lyon-Callo, a state epidemiologist, said.

