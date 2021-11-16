Watch
Doctors urge small gatherings, vaccinations for Thanksgiving holiday

Health officials from Henry Ford Health System are also sounding the alarm on rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our community.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford Health System is seeing a surge in patients testing positive with COVID-19, with the majority of those individuals being unvaccinated, according to Bob Riney, President of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer.

Currently, Henry Ford has 330 COVID-19 patients across their five hospitals, with more in their emergency department waiting for a bed.

"I know that all of us had hoped that we'd be in a better, very different place as we approach this coming Thanksgiving season but we really are not," Riney told reporters during a Zoom press conference Friday.

At the same press conference, Henry Ford's Dr. Adnan Munkarah urged people to get vaccinated and avoid large gatherings this holiday.

