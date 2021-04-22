Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Federal government sending additional help to Michigan to help speed up vaccinations

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
A retractable needle is seen after a person receives a vaccine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp said all Georgians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 17:08:47-04

(WXYZ) — At Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request, the federal government is sending in more than 200 federal personnel to help at three mass vaccination sites, including DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Ford Field in Detroit and TCF in Detroit. Michigan has continued to reach its daily dose goal of 100,000 shots in arms, with 6 million doses administered in the state so far.

RELATED: Michigan sees drop in COVID-19 cases & positivity rate after massive surge

Already, 47 percent of Michigan residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

“We appreciate the support from our federal partners, especially adding additional boots on the ground to allow for more shots in arms more quickly,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "We are still fighting this virus, and we must continue masking up, socially distancing, washing our hands, and crucially, getting vaccinated. I will continue fighting to make sure Michigan gets the support it needs so we can get back to normal sooner."

MAP: Search COVID-19 variants by county across Michigan

The federal personnel will serve in both clinical and non-clinical roles at vaccination sites, a release states, and are being deployed from the Department of Defense, U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Forest Service. Additionally, more ambulance personnel will be made available at the sites listed.

“This deployment is a part of our continued commitment to support the State of Michigan's vaccination effort," said Kevin M. Sligh, FEMA Region 5 Acting Regional Administrator. "Along with these personnel, FEMA will work together with the state to identify any additional resources that can be brought to bear to vaccinate Michiganders as quickly as possible.”

Here's how you can get vaccinated:

  • Residents who don't have access to the internet or who need assistance navigating the vaccine scheduling process can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub