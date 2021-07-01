Watch
Gov. Whitmer to announce COVID vaccination sweepstakes for chance to win cash, scholarships

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 21:12:10-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has hopped on the incentive train, announcing Wednesday the "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" for Michiganders.

The sweepstake is in partnership with Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways.

Although the full details of the sweepstakes will be announced during a press conference Thursday morning, the prizes have been announced.

Vaccinated Michiganders will get a chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nine, $55,000 college scholarships will be given out through a lottery-style raffle.

The press conference will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Stay with 7 Action News for additional information.

