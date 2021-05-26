Watch
Here's how homebound Van Buren Township residents can schedule a COVID vaccination

Posted at 4:28 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 16:50:54-04

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Homebound residents in Van Buren Township can now schedule COVID vaccination appointments. The program is in partnership with Wayne County.

Caregivers or family members can register homebound residents for an appointment with the township. Homebound residents can also register themselves. A medical professional will then contact the resident before coming out to administer the vaccine.

To register, click here.

Additional contact information below.
Township residents can contact the Supervisor's Office with questions at: 734-699-8910.
Belleville residents should call: 734-252-4303
Huron Township residents should call: 734-654-9281
Sumpter Township residents call: 734-461-4833

