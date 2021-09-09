Hospitals and businesses urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Twenty-one hospital systems in the state of Michigan are sounding the alarm for a possible 4th wave of COVID-19.

Business leaders and medical professionals in Michigan are urging people who are unvaccinated to get the jab.

The Biden Administration is drafting a new emergency rule that will require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure all their workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week. This requirement will impact nearly 80 million private-sector workers.

But hospitals, like many businesses across the country and right here in metro Detroit, are dealing with staffing shortages.

Mason Trimble says he is vaccinated and thinks a mandate is a good idea with COVID cases rising.

"In a work environment, I would be much more comfortable for all parties in my opinion if there were mandates for the vaccine," he says.

A new Beaumont Health study shows that the vaccine does reduce the need for emergency care.

"We found that with the fully vaccinated group had a 96 percent lower rate of infection that brought them to the ED or to the hospital compared to the unvaccinated," said Director of Emergency Ultrasound at Beaumont Royal Oak Dr. Amit Bahl.

A significant step forward in combating the spread of COVID is businesses putting in tougher restrictions.

For example, the Royal Oak Theatre starting October 1st will be requiring attendees and staff to show proof of vaccination, or a negative test taken with 72 hours of the show date.

The Fillmore, Smalls Bar, Marble Bar, Magic Bag, and Michigan Theatre Foundation are among some of the first in the Detroit area to require proof of vaccination.

Others believe it should be optional but still believe showing proof is a good choice.

"I think it's really up to the person to decide if they want to take that risk or not, but if it's mandated at the show level, that's their call, and if they want to go see it and you have the vaccine go ahead and have fun," said Tom Reid.

