Hospitals on high alert as more COVID-19 patients show up in Michigan

Hospitals in Michigan are on high alert and are being pushed to the brink, right before the holiday season.
Posted at 6:05 AM, Nov 23, 2021
Many of them are struggling with the current coronavirus surge.

As of Tuesday morning, there are over 3,900 people hospitalized in Michigan with COVID-19, about 240 shy of the pandemic record. That includes 848 ICU and 9 hospitals are at full capacity.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Beaumont Grosse Pointe is at 85% capacity with 33 COVID-19 patients, something the health system is closely monitoring.

Dr. Justin Skrzynski, who works in internal medicine at Beaumont, said they're looking at what appears to be a "legitimate surge."

As of Nov. 22, Michigan reported more than 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 over a 3-day period. There are currently more than 3,000 people hospitalized.

The surge has doctors paying close attention.

"We're dealing with a much more contagious variant than before. We really could see numbers at the initial surge we had a year and a half ago.

The Health and Hospital Association said most people in ICUs are not vaccinated.

"We have let our guard down, somewhat," Gary Roth, the chief medical officer of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, said.

The state said chief medical officers are asking those who fit the criteria to seek out antibody therapy to help reduce hospitalizations.

At ERs across metro Detroit, wait times and staffing shortages could cause delays should the rise in cases continue.

"We've got good capacity in the hospital, but as we know from previous surges, it can run out quickly," Skrzynski said.

