Hospitals throughout metro Detroit near capacity for COVID-19 patients amid surge

The battle against the surge of coronavirus cases in Michigan is putting a serious strain on hospitals across the state, especially right here in metro Detroit.

On Thursday, the state reported more than 7,800 new cases of COVID-19, with the total now more than 723,000.

Michigan Medicine says it's seeing record-high ER and hospital admissions for COVID and non-COVID care. The hospital is moving or canceling elective procedures to make room for new COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, hospital beds at two of our other major health systems are filling up with COVID-19 patients. Beaumont Health has nearly 700 patients, and Henry Ford has about 500 patients. It's the most they've had this year.

"We are very worried about the accelerating rate of new cases that we have seen in the state and the number of people being hospitalized with COVID," Henry Ford Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Adnan Munkarah said.

Right now, Michigan has the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized and in the ICU in the nation.

"We know that people are fatigued, but peoples' noncompliance with the safety measures that have protected us for months now are giving this virus new life," Henry Ford COO Bob Riney added.

Out of the 500 COVID-19 infections, 25% of the patients are in the ICU.

At Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield, 43 patients have COVID-19 and 16 are in the ICU. 86% of the beds are occupied.

At Beaumont Royal Oak, 193 patients, 16 in the ICU and 95% of beds are filled.

At University of Michigan Hospitals, 99 patients, 24 in the ICU and 90% capacity.

