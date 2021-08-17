'I am getting this shot.' Detroit begins administering third dose of COVID vaccinations

DETROIT (WXYZ) — People looking to get a COVID-19 booster shot made their way to Detroit's TCF Center on Tuesday.

The Detroit Health Department says 300 appointments were made on the first day and 150 of them were for booster shots.

Those who are immunocompromised or have preexisting health conditions are qualified to get their third shot.

"I am getting this shot because it's common sense," said William Duncan, who suffers from diabetes.

Duncan says he and his wife went to TCF with zero hesitation. He says he has diabetes and can't afford to catch the COVID virus.

"We are almost 80 and we are appreciative of getting the shot," Duncan said.

To his dismay, Duncan is part of a minority. Fully vaccinated people only make up about 31% of Detroit's population.

DHP is hoping word will spread about them offering the third shot, but anyone looking for their first or second can still come on by.

"Of the 60% that are not vaccinated, about 50% of them are under the age of 40, " said Denise Fair, chief health officer for the DHP. "That's my generation, that's Millenials so we are trying to meet people right where they are."

Fair says they have 30,000 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Barbara Russell says getting her third shot was a breeze and there were no questions asked.

"I'm feeling great," said Russell with a smile.

Stephen Detherage said the phone lines were jammed so he just showed up because getting a booster shot is that important.

"The fact that people are passing it up is just foolish," Detherage said.

Duncan says this third shot will give him peace of mind –– and hopefully encourage family members to trust the vaccine.

"You're right at the weddings, you're at the family reunions, and some of my people haven't gotten them they are afraid to get them," Duncan said. "They're afraid of the shot and I say, 'hey, it doesn't hurt me."

Fair says they do hope to expand access to the booster shots in other locations around the city.

