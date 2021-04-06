Increase in Michigan COVID cases fueled by multiple factors including more mingling in warm weather

ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) — Public health officials cite a number of reasons behind the increase in COVID cases here in Michigan, including relaxed restrictions, more face-to-face education, decreased use of masks, and less social distancing as people look to mingle more as the weather warms.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Health Department, tells 7 Action News that they are already seeing an increase in cases because of spring break and they expect that number to increase as more people return from vacation.

"The last 24 hours, we had 158 (positive cases), which is high for us," said Ringler-Cerniglia. "Our positivity, in terms of testing, has also increased. We, locally, are not as high as it is statewide. Right now, we're about five-percent, locally, as positivity, and that number is more like 16-percent statewide."

Another one of the factors is people refusing to isolate when they feel sick or test positive for COVID-19.

