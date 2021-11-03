Watch
Livingston County scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids 5 to 11

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 photo, a pharmacist with Walgreens Pharmacy prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for residents and staff at the The Palace assisted living facility in Coral Gables, Fla. Florida was one of the first states to throw open vaccine eligibility to members of the general public over 65, leading to rumors that tourists and day-trippers are swooping into the state solely for the jab. Gov. Ron DeSantis said stories of the rich flying to Florida, getting vaccinated and returning home are overblown. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 7:31 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 19:35:52-04

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livingston County residents can now schedule free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11.

The Livingston County Health Department made the announcement after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local primary care providers, pharmacies and pedestrian offices. Children ages 5 to 11 should be accompanied by an adult; officials recommend only having one adult accompany children due to space limitations.

Last week, LCHD began opening COVID-19 booster shot appointment to those eligible.

To find a convenient vaccination location near you, visit vaccines.gov. Appointments can be scheduled with LCHD online. Those who need special assistance with scheduling can call 517.552.6842 or 211.

Additional questions can be asked by emailing COVID19@livgov.com or calling 517-546-9850.

