Livingston County scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids 5 to 11

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livingston County residents can now schedule free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11.

The Livingston County Health Department made the announcement after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local primary care providers, pharmacies and pedestrian offices. Children ages 5 to 11 should be accompanied by an adult; officials recommend only having one adult accompany children due to space limitations.

Last week, LCHD began opening COVID-19 booster shot appointment to those eligible.

To find a convenient vaccination location near you, visit vaccines.gov. Appointments can be scheduled with LCHD online. Those who need special assistance with scheduling can call 517.552.6842 or 211.

Additional questions can be asked by emailing COVID19@livgov.com or calling 517-546-9850.

