Meijer registers more than 35,000 Michiganders for COVID vaccination clinics at Ford Field

(WXYZ) — Meijer announced Tuesday that the retailer has registered more than 35,000 Michiganders in less than 24 hours for the vaccination clinics at Ford Field.

According to a press release, Meijer saw an "extremely high volume" of people register for a vaccination appointment immediately following the launch of the online registration system just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

They said the registry grew by 2,000 people per hour today.

“Our stores and pharmacies have played a pivotal role throughout the pandemic – helping customers at the store, building an online vaccine registry and administering more than 201,000 doses to Michiganders so far,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said in a press release. “I couldn’t be prouder of our quick response, but the work isn’t done. We’re excited to bring that technology – and our expert teams – to Ford Field to support the State of Michigan and FEMA in this critical endeavor.”

The vaccination clinics at Ford Field officially begin March 24.

Officials say that after people have registered, they will receive either a voice message or text message notifying them of when to book their appointment. The appointments will be scheduled a few days in advance.

The retailer said they will first be focusing on issuing invitations to individuals based on the Social Vulnerability Index, vaccinating those most vulnerable across metro Detroit.

Michiganders can register by visiting: https://clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021, or by texting ENDCOVID to 75049, or by calling the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1)

Meijer said since launching its vaccination registry in January, the retailer has been able to register more than 1.7 million people to get the vaccine in the Midwest.

