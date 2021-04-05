Watch
Michigan COVID cases rising as vaccinations open up to more people

More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases announced today in Michigan and 21 new deaths. About three dozen new cases in metro Detroit Schools.
Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious
Posted at 5:49 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 18:15:48-04

(WXYZ) — More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases announced today in Michigan and 21 new deaths. About three dozen new cases in metro Detroit Schools.

But hope is also rising as Michigan opens up vaccine eligibility to anyone over 16 years old. Across Michigan, more than 4.5 million shots have gone into arms so far, according to the state. Over 35 percent of Michigan residents over 16 years old have had at least one shot.

More than 21 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

The state has partnered with a number of schools throughout Michigan to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in an effort to prevent further spreads from spring break vacations.

A number of school districts also choosing to return virtually for the first week following spring break, hoping this week creates a buffer and even gives students time to get vaccinated if possible.

