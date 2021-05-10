Michigan hits first milestone of 'MI Vacc to Normal' plan with 55% vaccinated

LANSING (WXYZ) — The state reached a pivotal milestone Monday, inching closer to a return to normal. The Whitmer administration outlined the state's "MI Vacc to Normal" plan at the end of April, and as of May 10, the first goal of 55% of Michiganders receiving at least one dose of the COVID vaccine was reached.

This milestone means that on May 24, people can return to in-person work in all sectors, including offices.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the milestone Monday afternoon.

I’m excited to announce that 55% of Michiganders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a huge milestone in getting #MIVaccToNormal and means that on May 24 we can return to in-person work. If you haven’t yet, please schedule a vaccine appointment today. pic.twitter.com/Q827k3Rhii — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 10, 2021

As of May 10, exactly 4,453,304 Michiganders age 16 and up have been vaccinated, according to the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

Just on Friday, 54% of the state's vaccination goal was reached, leading to the milestone reached on Monday. The numbers released on Friday reflected a 2.5% jump in vaccinations, factoring in people vaccinated outside of the state or at federal facilities.

"The MI Vacc to Normal challenge outlines steps we can take to emerge from this pandemic as we hit our vaccination targets together," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer back in April. "On our path to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe. If you haven't already, I encourage you to rise to the challenge and be a part of the solution so we can continue our economic recovery and have the summer we all crave."

The next phase of the plan requires 60% vaccination, then after two weeks there would be an increase in indoor capacity limits and the restaurant and bar curfew will be lifted.

Below is an outline of the milestone list:

The Vacc to Normal plan will use four vaccination-based milestones that, once achieved, will enable Michigan to take a step toward normalcy:

1. 55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks

· Allows in-person work for all sectors of business.

2. 60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks

· Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%.

· Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%.

· Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%.

· Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars.

3. 65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks

· Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties.

· Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings.

4. 70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks

· Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.

"The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of the virus. By getting shots in their arms as soon as possible, Michiganders can help end this pandemic as quickly as possible," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We urge all eligible Michigan residents to make an appointment or locate a walk-in vaccine clinic to get their vaccine as soon as they are able by visiting Vaccinefinder.”

