Michigan Medicine canceling surgeries to accommodate rapidly rising COVID-19 admissions

Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 08, 2021
(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan is canceling surgeries to accommodate rapidly accelerating COVID-19 admissions.

Justin Dimick, the professor and chair of Michigan Surgery said the entire state is high-risk.

Dimick called on the state for help as no new restrictions have been announced amid Michigan's surge in COVID-19 cases.

Michigan has reported thousands of new cases per day over the past week, and there are now more than 100,000 active cases of the virus in Michigan, the highest it's been since mid-November when a partial shutdown was announced.

Michigan hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped in the state across all age groups, up 360% since February 28, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As COVID hospitalizations rise across Michigan, ICUs in several regions are nearing capacity, according to new data.

Additionally, the percent of inpatient beds occupied by individuals with COVID-19 has increased 203% since Feb. 28. Currently, 11.9% of beds are being used; trends for COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing, officials say.

The current statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it's been since April 24, 2020, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

Percent positivity is up 348% and case rates are up 375% since the previous low on February 19. Currently, the rate stands at 15.6%.

Michigan has the highest number of cases and the highest case rate across the country in the past seven days.

