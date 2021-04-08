Michigan Medicine canceling surgeries to accommodate rapidly rising COVID-19 admissions

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan is canceling surgeries to accommodate rapidly accelerating COVID-19 admissions.

Justin Dimick, the professor and chair of Michigan Surgery said the entire state is high-risk.

We are starting to cancel surgical cases again to accommodate rapidly accelerating Covid-19 admissions.



Entire state is high-risk.



Bars and restaurants are open. People are out and about. No new restrictions.



We need some help @MichiganHHS @GovWhitmer @CDCDirector @aslavitt46 pic.twitter.com/jSEmZ8fKuj — Justin B. Dimick (@jdimick1) April 8, 2021

Dimick called on the state for help as no new restrictions have been announced amid Michigan's surge in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations jump 360% since late Feb, several region's ICUs near capacity

Michigan has reported thousands of new cases per day over the past week, and there are now more than 100,000 active cases of the virus in Michigan, the highest it's been since mid-November when a partial shutdown was announced.

Michigan hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped in the state across all age groups, up 360% since February 28, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As COVID hospitalizations rise across Michigan, ICUs in several regions are nearing capacity, according to new data.

Additionally, the percent of inpatient beds occupied by individuals with COVID-19 has increased 203% since Feb. 28. Currently, 11.9% of beds are being used; trends for COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing, officials say.

The current statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it's been since April 24, 2020, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

Percent positivity is up 348% and case rates are up 375% since the previous low on February 19. Currently, the rate stands at 15.6%.

Michigan has the highest number of cases and the highest case rate across the country in the past seven days.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.