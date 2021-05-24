Watch
Michigan Medicine rolls back some visitor restrictions as COVID infection rates decline

Posted at 4:33 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 16:42:29-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan is moving toward reaching another vaccination milestone with currently 57% of people age 16 and up vaccinated in the state. And with declining infection rates, as reported in recent daily COVID numbers, local hospitals are lifting some visitor restrictions.

Michigan Medicine announced Monday that it is rolling back visitor restrictions for adult patients beginning Wednesday, May 26 at 7 a.m.

The updated policy will allow one single visitor for adult patients each day between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Patients are limited to one visitor per day, but there are exceptions for longer hours for those with developmental delays and significant cognitive impairments, a release states.

In Michigan Medicine Clinics, one visitor, age 16 and up, is allowed to accompany an adult patient to an appointment, unless an aide or assistant is required for someone with cognitive or physical impairments.

There can be one visitor per patient during a patient's stay in the emergency room.

Pediatric rules have not changed. Additionally, visitors are still required to wear masks at all times, even if they've been vaccinated.

