Michigan reports 1,271 new COVID-19 cases, 83 additional deaths

(WXYZ) — There have been 878,125 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,710 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Tuesday.

That's an increase of 1,271 cases and 83 deaths from Monday. Twenty-seven of the newly reported deaths were discovered during a review of vital records.

Additionally, the state reports another 1`02,325 Probable cases of COVID-19 and another 1,189 deaths as Probable for the coronavirus.

The state recently lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated Michiganders. We've also reached 55% of Michiganders having had at least one dose. This milestone means that on May 24, people can begin returning to in-person work in all sectors, including offices.

There have been 7,666,660 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

As of May 14, 755,119 people have recovered from the illness.

