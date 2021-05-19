Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 1,560 new COVID-19 cases 31 additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 13:50:02-04

(WXYZ) — There have been 879,685 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,741 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Wednesday.

That's an increase of 1,560 cases and 31 deaths from Tuesday.

Additionally, the state reports another 1`02,715 Probable cases of COVID-19 and another 1,190 deaths as Probable for the coronavirus.

The state recently lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated Michiganders. We've also reached 55% of Michiganders having had at least one dose. This milestone means that on May 24, people can begin returning to in-person work in all sectors, including offices.

There have been 7,666,660 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

As of May 14, 755,119 people have recovered from the illness.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub