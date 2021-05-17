Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 2,230 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths over two-day period

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:02:10-04

(WXYZ) — There have been 876,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,627 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Monday.

That's a two-day increase of 2,230 cases and 20 deaths from Saturday. The state reports that the average number of new confirmed cases was 1,115 per day over Sunday and Monday.

The state recently lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated Michiganders. We've also reached 55% of Michiganders having had at least one dose. This milestone means that on May 24, people can begin returning to in-person work in all sectors, including offices.

There have been 7,666,660 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

As of May 14, 755,119 people have recovered from the illness.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub