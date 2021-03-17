Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michigan reports 3,164 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ
Covid-19 Cases Red.png
Posted at 2:42 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 14:56:10-04

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 3,164 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 615,792. The total number of deaths remained at 15,810.

The state is also reporting another 64,487 probable cases of the coronavirus, as well as another 999 deaths that are probably connected to COVID-19.

The more than 3,000 newly reported cases represents a jump over the last few weeks when newly reported cases were hovering around 2,000. The also come as the state's top epidemiologist reported the trend Michigan is currently in is similar to October, right before the state put a three-week pause into effect.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The state also says 2,074,532 Michiganders have been vaccinated, representing 25.5% of the population.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub