Michigan reports 3,164 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 3,164 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 615,792. The total number of deaths remained at 15,810.

The state is also reporting another 64,487 probable cases of the coronavirus, as well as another 999 deaths that are probably connected to COVID-19.

The more than 3,000 newly reported cases represents a jump over the last few weeks when newly reported cases were hovering around 2,000. The also come as the state's top epidemiologist reported the trend Michigan is currently in is similar to October, right before the state put a three-week pause into effect.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The state also says 2,074,532 Michiganders have been vaccinated, representing 25.5% of the population.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

