Michigan reports 650 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths since Friday

WXYZ-TV
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 13:40:02-04

(WXYZ) — There have been 896,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,832 total confirmed deaths in Michigan, the state reported Tuesday.

That's 650 new cases and 31 additional deaths announced since the last report on Friday.

The state says that over the four days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 163 per day.

COVID-19 case rates have been steadily declining in Michigan. Last month, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Michigan is now at the lowest COVID-19 case rate since the pandemic started nearly 15 months ago.

The state is also working to continue to vaccinate Michiganders with vaccine sweepstakes that offer up to $5 million in prizes.

Michigan has recently dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

