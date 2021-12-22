More omicron cases detected in metro Detroit; 13 total confirmed statewide

(WXYZ) — New cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been identified in metro Detroit, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Michigan has a confirmed total of 13 omicron cases.

There are a total of two in the city of Detroit, two in Wayne County, four in Macomb County and one each in both Oakland and Washtenaw counties.

There are also two cases in Genessee County and one in Kent County, where the first omicron case was detected in the state.

MDHHS says Michigan is running 400 sequences a week at their laboratories.

Also on Wednesday, Michigan confirmed 13,686 new coronavirus cases and 392 additional deaths for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,448,523 and deaths total 26,376.

