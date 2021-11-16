Mott High School temporarily goes virtual due to illness, staffing shortage

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A high school in Oakland County has temporarily returned to remote learning due to illness and a staffing shortage.

“Here we go. Here we go again,” Monica Kostoff said.

Kostoff's 14-year-old Davin attends Waterford Mott High School. She says it’s starting to feel like 2020 when COVID-19 first shut down schools.

The ninth grader is back in the house for virtual learning.

“It’s a repeat of him being home prior and he learned absolutely nothing,” Kostoff said.

A letter went out to Mott High School families on Monday informing parents that the school building is closed for learning and student can’t return until next week Monday due to staff shortages.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mott High School community,



Due to a staffing shortage caused by illness, Mott High School will pivot to remote instruction for the remainder of this week. Students will return to the building on Monday, Nov. 22.



Students should log on to their Google classrooms as though they are moving through their schedule. Attendance will be taken every hour. Teachers will be holding Google Meets as scheduled, however, if a teacher is not present for a Google Meet, assignments will be posted on that teacher’s Google Classroom.



If you have any questions, please call our school office at 248.674.4134.



Sincerely,



Craig Blomquist

Waterford Mott Principal”

“With everything that has gone on, I feel like they should have some type of plan in place by now,” Kostoff said.

In a statement to 7 Action News, the school district said staff illnesses include COVID-19 and “a combination of fall/winter illnesses hitting the school at once.”

Local doctors say the best way to help keep students in school and the community safe is by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It spreads within in the schools. The kids themselves, most of them don’t get sick. The big issue is the kids spread it among themselves and bring it home to their families,” said Matthew Sims, medical director for Infectious Disease Research at Beaumont Hospital.

The abrupt transition back to remote learning has parents like Kostoff asking questions.

“Where are the substitute teachers?” Kostoff said.

The district told 7 Action News, “like many industries, so too is the education field in need of more personnel in almost every capacity. Here at Waterford School District, we are actively hiring in many positions, for both full and part time, for permanent building substitute teachers, as well as transportation and food service workers.”

Officials say Mott High School is the only building that has gone remote in the district and it is the first time it has done so this school year.

