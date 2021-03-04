Menu

UM deactivates building access to 375 students not following COVID testing requirements

Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 16:56:56-05

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 400 undergraduate University of Michigan students were locked out of non-residential campus buildings for not complying with mandatory COVID testing, the university announced.

RELATED: U-M announces plans for 2021 winter semester including mandatory testing

Email notifications were sent out to 375 undergraduate students from the Compliance and Accountability Team on March 2 regarding the deactivation. The university says it tried multiple times to reach students who were not in compliance with the mandatory testing policy initiated for the Winter 2021 semester.

“The notification sent on Tuesday should not come as a surprise to the recipients,” said Sarah Daniels, associate dean of students and a member of the Compliance and Accountability Team. “Prior to this notification, students were sent reminders via email and ResponsiBLUE that they needed to complete their weekly test because they are in the mandatory testing cohort.”

The loss of students' Mcard access is just one repercussion for not following campus COVID protocols. Other consequences could include probation, canceling housing contracts and referral of the complaint for formal student conduct processes, the university said in a release.

Revoked Mcard access does not restrict access to residence halls.

To regain access to campus buildings, students must show proof of COVID-19 testing, or why they are exempt.

