What the next 3-6 months in Michigan could look like in the COVID-19 pandemic

(WXYZ) — As we mark the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Michigan, many are wondering what the next 3-6 months might look like, and some of the state's top health experts are giving their thoughts.

Vaccinations are key to getting life to return to some form of normal, especially with two coronavirus variants now in Michigan – the U.K. version and -- just this week -- the South African variant.

"I’m really encouraged that I think in three months anyone who wants to get a vaccine will be able to get one," MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

According to Khaldun, Michigan has vaccinated about 18% of our population, but experts say we need 70%-90% for herd immunity.

She's also concerned that the rate of cases is no longer declining, but leveling off. She does not recommend the lifting of the mask mandate like some states have recently.

“I ran track in high school and college. I actually did the 400 hurdles. You don’t get to the last 100 of the 400 hurdles and stop. You got to keep driving through," Khaldun said.

Claude Molinari, the president and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, said he thinks once half the population is vaccinated, the event industry will get a big boost.

“With the new vaccines coming out, I think that’s going to have a major boost on the travel/leisure/hospitality industry," he said.

In July, he estimates about 20,000 fans could be allowed back in Comerica Park, and some 5-K races will likely pop up that don't need much pre-planning.

"We’re moving forward very strong with the Campus Party which is a stem conference for college students. It is intended to be about 5,000 people. I think now it’s more targeted at 2,000 people," Moliarni said.

He's hopeful by August Detroit can start hosting major events like the Jazz Fest on Labor Day weekend.

A lot of people are hoping summer concerts will come back.

313 Presents said they are not making any comments regarding summer concerts or pandemic outlook as it would all be speculation at this time.

Khaldun said to end the pandemic as quickly as possible we all have to wear our masks, social distance, and get the vaccine when one becomes available to you.

