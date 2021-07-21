Whitmer to announce $1M winner in MI Shot to Win sweepstakes on Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the second round of winners in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes on Wednesday morning.

The winner of the $1 million prize and two $50,000 winners will be announced.

Four winners were announced during the first drawing last week. They were:

July 1 winner Amber Berger of New Baltimore

July 2 winner Adrienne Peterson of Southfield

July 3 winner Christopher Ackerman of Detroit

July 4 winner Larita Lee of Wyoming

Whitmer announced the sweepstakes to start the month aimed at increasing vaccination rates, but rates have been going down.

As of July 19, the state is averaging just over 3,579 vaccines per day.

If that pace continues, Michigan wouldn't hit the mark of 70% of people 16 and up vaccinated until Jan. 1, 2022.

The percentage of Michiganders with at least one dose of a vaccine gets even lower when including those 12 and up.

In June, the state averaged 7,273 vaccinations per day, and that number has been more than cut in half to start July.

