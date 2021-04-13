Woman encourages others to fight through pandemic fatigue after her husband battles deadly disease

Watch
People who survived COVID-19 and their families are warning people to not let up because of COVID fatigue.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Apr 13, 2021
ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) — Brooke Vovchuk remembers the day her husband began to feel ill. They had been playing cards when he began to feel as if he was running a fever.

"We hadn't traveled, you know," Brooke said about the news reports early on during the pandemic that warned of people traveling in and out of the country.

But the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was already here and it would leave her husband, Dr. Eugene Vovchuk, on a ventilator, being life-flighted to Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor where the physician trained in the ICU.

Click on the video to hear from Brooke in Kimberly Craig's report as she talks about the scary moments she went through as a mother and a wife and the prayer and positive thinking that went a long way.

