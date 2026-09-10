Cosm opens immersive LED dome venue in Detroit, bringing sports and concerts to life in 8K

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit has a new high-tech entertainment venue. Cosm, known for its massive LED dome experiences, has opened its doors in the city, offering immersive sports watch parties, concerts and cinematic experiences.

The company, which has privately funded locations in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas, is bringing its technology to Detroit with a wraparound 5,000-square-foot LED display running in 8K with nearly 30 million pixels.

Cosm CEO Jeb Terry said the goal is to deliver entertainment in a way fans have never experienced before.

Get a look at the new venue in the video player below

"Our promise is we're going to give you it in the coolest way possible," Terry said.

The venue grew out of the technology behind planetariums and has evolved into a business model built around sports, live performances and cinematic experiences. Terry said the live element is central to what Cosm offers.

"It's in jeopardy. It's the game. It's live. Our goal is to make sure we have multiple releases every single year," Terry said.

For sports fans, Cosm has lined up 8 NFL games during opening week. The company employs anywhere between 4 and 10 cameras to produce each live game, offering courtside, sideline or top-down views.

"So when they want that immersive look… we can do that," Terry said.

Prices vary by activity. Seating inside the dome for a Detroit Lions game can cost hundreds of dollars, but general admission spaces in the hall area offer a more affordable option. The venue also features locally sourced food and drinks, with menus curated to match the game or cinematic experience being shown.

Beyond sports, Cosm is working with Warner Bros. and offers horror, action and family-friendly film showings, as well as Cirque du Soleil productions and concert experiences. The Detroit location employs a team of more than 300.

Detroiters who attended the opening said the experience delivered.

"They bring you right into the action," Shawn Ross said.

"Something new for the city. Something we've never seen before," Ross said.

"Detroit is a huge sports town," Brendan Ackerman said.

"I think this is an awesome experience," Ackerman said.

Terry said the company is committed to staying ahead of the technology curve.

"Invest and innovate to make sure this isn't just cool now… but it's cool 20 years from now," Terry said.

Tickets are available online.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

