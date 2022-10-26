Counties risk late results because absentee voters aren't voting early enough

(WXYZ) — We're now just two weeks away from election day and many county clerks are worried about the number of absentee ballots that have not yet been submitted.

Nearly 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested and only 770,000 have been submitted.

This means we could be waiting longer for the results when the polls close on election day. Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown is urging voters to get their ballots in as soon as possible.

"We've had a huge increase in absentee votes, and it really changes how our local clerks have to operate their offices on election day and it does take time to do all the processes, all the steps in place to make sure that valid votes are being counted," she said.

Mike Killian and his wife submitted their ballots on Tuesday. According to Mike, he and his wife have been voting this way for the last few elections.

"It's just easier for me and my wife doesn't get out. She uses a wheelchair and all that and it's just easier for us, and we're a little older too," he said.

According to Brown, only 25% to 30% of ballots have been returned.

"We're just about two weeks away. At this point, suggesting that people do not use the US postal service," she said.

They are also suggesting that people hand-deliver them to their local clerk or township offices or use a ballot drop box.