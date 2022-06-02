Court denies Perry Johnson, Michael Markey's request to be reinstated on GOP ballot

(WXYZ) — The state Court of Appeals has denied candidates Perry Johnson and Michael Markey's request to be reinstated on the August GOP gubernatorial ballot.

The two candidates are among 5 GOP contenders disqualified in an alleged wave of fraudulent petition signatures.

Michael Markey is now vowing to take his fight to the Michigan Supreme Court, but time is running out as tomorrow is the deadline to finalize ballots for the August primary.

Right now the candidates have two options: take the appeal to the Supreme Court or opt in for a write-in campaign.

According to the Michigan Bureau of Elections, candidates Perry Johnson, James Craig, Donna Brandenburg, Michael Markey, and Michael Brown had thousands of signatures that turned out to be fraudulent.

Like Markey, Brandenburg plans on taking the appeal to the Supreme Court.

Former front-runner James Craig is still waiting to hear back from the Court of Claims.

All the while, the Mackinac Policy Conference is underway with 4 out of the 5 eligible candidates participating.

Ryan Kelley backed out due to a disagreement over COVID-19 policy.