Court halts parole for convicted rapist in Livingston County after AG's appeal

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Livingston County Circuit Court ordered a stay Thursday on the release of a man who was convicted of rape and set to be paroled early next week.

The stay comes after Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an appeal, calling him a danger to the public.

Floyd Jarvi was convicted on several charges after pleading no contest in 1994. He was given a maximum sentence of 60 years but a minimum sentence of 23 years.

In October of this year, the parole board granted Jarvi parole, saying he accepts responsibility, has satisfactory block reports and his violent behavior has diminished. He was set to be released on Dec. 20.

A woman of Livingston County fought to keep Jarvi behind bars after she was brutally assaulted 30 years ago.

“It feels like my prison sentence now starts, you know? Because he’s everywhere if you don’t know where he is,” Wendy Morrison told 7 Action News on Wednesday before the court granted the stay.

A date for an appeal has not yet been set.

"We are grateful that Judge Geddis acted quickly in the interest of public safety,” Nessel said after the ruling. “The facts of this case demonstrate that Jarvi has failed to accept responsibility for his crimes and lacks remorse, and as such should remain in custody. We look forward to presenting the facts of the case before the circuit court.”

