Court sides with Justice Dept. on Jan. 6 obstruction charge

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday, Aug. 26, against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending insurrectionists to disrupt the congressional certification of the election in January. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 1:38 PM, Apr 07, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with the Justice Department in a case that could have upended hundreds of charges brought following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A divided three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said a lower court judge was wrong in dismissing the obstruction of Congress offense after concluding that the rioters' conduct wasn't covered by the charge in three cases.

The Justice Department has argued that the charge clearly fits the conduct of the rioters who halted Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

