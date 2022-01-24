Cousin of missing teen charged with perjury, homicide warrant pending

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Eastpointe district judge charged Jaylin Brazier, 23, with two counts of perjury Monday.

The felony charges are in connection with the disappearance of his cousin Zion Foster, 17.

While considering Brazier's bond, the judge mentioned a "warrant request for homicide" out of Detroit.

“Given the fact that there is a warrant request out of Detroit for homicide, if those allegations are true, it speaks to the dangerousness of this individual," the judge said.

Foster was last physically seen by her mother at their Eastpointe home, but her last known location was with Brazier while hanging out at his home the evening of Jan. 4. Brazier is accused of lying to detectives.

Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox told the judge the perjury charges are for “the statement he made to police actively deceiving them on the whereabouts of Zion Foster, the health and safety of Zion foster and his interaction with her.”

Investigators and prosecutors have yet to specify what Brazier allegedly said.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, a warrant request for homicide was received from the Detroit Police Department. However, that request was sent back to Detroit police for further investigation.

7 Action News asked Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido about alleged evidence in northern Oakland County.

“It was told to me from a statement that was made through the news media that there was a car in Waterford. Whether or not it had a direct or indirect link on the individual, that’s up to investigators in Detroit,” Lucido said.

Detroit police said their investigation and work with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office continues.

Public defender Matt Licata, Brazier’s court-appointed attorney, says he was assigned to the case this morning.

“He’s in good spirits. He indicated that he vehemently denies the charges and he looks forward to his day in court," Licata said.

If convicted of perjury, Brazier faces up to four years in prison. He's back in court on Feb. 2 for a probable cause hearing. Brazier received a $250,000 cash or surety bond. If he makes that bond, he's ordered to wear a GPS tether.